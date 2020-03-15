



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on planned events and weddings are no exception.

The University of Pittsburgh announced this week that Heinz Chapel will be closed to events and weddings through the end of May.

“Walked in, looked around, and our jaws hit the floor,” Rob Decker said.

“The second I walked in cried,” Kimberly Eisel said.

Rob Decker and Kimberly Eisel met in college. With Rob going to Pitt, they knew Heinz Chapel would make their wedding more special.

“After walking in there, we couldn’t see it happening without it,” Eisel said sitting beside her future husband.

So they got their paperwork in to have the wedding on May 2nd.

Just 48 days from Sunday.

As the Coronavirus grew into a pandemic, Pitt made the decision to cancel events in the chapel.

In a statement, they said:

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect the health and safety of its guests, staff and community, Heinz Chapel has made the difficult decision to cancel all events scheduled from March 16 through May 31, 2020. The Chapel is offering full refunds to those affected or allowing them to reschedule at a later date, and sends its heartfelt apology to all involved. During this time, the Chapel will be open to visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed Saturdays and Sundays. The Chapel Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Additional information on the University’s guidance on large events and gatherings is available on our website.”

“They’ve been great. Very apologetic. they feel terrible about everything that has happened. Their hands are tied as well,” Eisel said.

The travel ban from President Donald Trump is a challenge for their plans as well. Decker has family from Germany.

“If the travel ban is cut at 30 days they’ll make it. If it’s extended they won’t,” Decker said sitting next to his bride.

So, the couple is taking everything day-by-day. Right now, they plan to keep the wedding on May 2nd and have it at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.

Their website says they are still open for events as they monitor the situation.

“We just have to try to continue to see the small positives that are still happening,” Eisel said with a smile.

It’s that positivity that been keeping them going during this challenging time.

“At the end of the day, it’s our day,” Decker said.

The couple is waiting for the pandemic to end before picking a honeymoon.