



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the announcement from Governor Tom Wolf that all Pennsylvania schools will be closed through at least March 27, Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced they will provide grab and go meals for students that depend on school lunch and breakfast.

“For students that depend on our school breakfast and lunch program, grab and go meals will be available at all 54 school locations from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday,” the school announced in a statement.

Students wishing to get meals from the school are instructed to go to the school closest to their home at that time.

Along with school closures, all athletics and events are also canceled at this time.

Saturday’s SAT testing at Pittsburgh Obama and Allderdice is also canceled.

A full list of updates can be found on Pittsburgh Public School’s website.

