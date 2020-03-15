PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — St. Patrick’s Day in Pittsburgh was not without a little reckless behavior from some participants.

Six people were arrested during St. Patrick’s celebrations in the city, according to Pittsburgh Police.

One person was arrested on an alleged drug possession with intent to deliver charge, and another was arrested for reportedly fleeing/eluding and criminal mischief. A third person was arrested for apparently displaying disorderly conduct and drunkenness, a fourth person was arrested for reportedly displaying disorderly conduct and two other people were arrested for allegedly displaying disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as well as resisting arrest.

In a separate incident, a Public Works employee had been cleaning near the intersection of East Carson Street and South 17th Street when a driver struck him with her vehicle. According to police, she immediately got out of her vehicle to check on the employee, who was uninjured. Police are currently investigating, but the driver was not arrested.

Police also noted that crowds were considerably smaller due to coronavirus concerns.