By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is shutting down its gun permit office for two weeks.

The sheriff’s department’s gun permit office will close for 14 days, starting Monday, after receiving a tip that someone with coronavirus symptoms was headed to the gun permitting office.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller says more than 80 concealed carry gun permits were issued Monday morning. People told her they want to be able to protect themselves.

As of Monday at noon, Allegheny County officials said they have six cases of coronavirus.

