PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is shutting down its gun permit office for two weeks.
The sheriff’s department’s gun permit office will close for 14 days, starting Monday, after receiving a tip that someone with coronavirus symptoms was headed to the gun permitting office.
#BREAKING: The Sheriff’s Department will close the gun permit office for 2 weeks starting today after receiving a tip that someone with #COVID19 symptoms was on his/her way to the gun permitting office. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wdbX88hP3n
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 16, 2020
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller says more than 80 concealed carry gun permits were issued Monday morning. People told her they want to be able to protect themselves.
#Update: Here’s a look at the current line outside of the #gun permit office at lunch time. This will close today for 2 weeks, per sheriff’s office. #concealedcarry @KDKA pic.twitter.com/398LX5Ecd7
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 16, 2020
As of Monday at noon, Allegheny County officials said they have six cases of coronavirus.
