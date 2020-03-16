



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University is warning of someone in the school community who is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

According to CMU officials, that person is self-quarantined, but has not yet been tested for Coronavirus.

The patient has not been on campus since March 11.

University officials say they have contacted the Allegheny County Health Department, and they are now in the process of notifying the people who have had close contact with the patient. Those people are also being asked to self-isolate.

New: Possible Case of #COVID19 | The university was contacted proactively Sunday by a member of our community who has been having flu-like symptoms … More 👉. https://t.co/lshL2Qj7Uw pic.twitter.com/VaYtmJk9Kw — Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) March 16, 2020

“They will return to campus after their self-isolation is complete and only if they are symptom-free. For reasons of health privacy, the university is not able to share additional details,” the university wrote in a letter to the campus community.

The university says it has also cleaned and disinfected the areas where the patient worked.

They are also cleaning high-traffic areas of campus and commonly-touched surfaces.

