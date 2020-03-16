PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New regulations that go into effect Monday will impact tens of thousands of people — especially for those who live or work in Allegheny County.

Governor Tom Wolf is ordering all bars and restaurants in some counties to stop dine-in service for two weeks, starting today.

Those counties include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery.

Restaurants and bars in those counties are allowed to continue carry-out, delivery, and drive-thru options.

The change is being made to encourage social distancing and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Allegheny County leaders are also asking non-essential businesses to close for two weeks.

Executive Rich Fitzgerald says this is certainly going to be a challenge, but it’s one the community needs to take on to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We recognize the impact that these recommendations will have on our community, their livelihoods, their mental health, their day to day needs. We’re working collaboratively to put systems in place that can meet those challenges,” Fitzgerald said.

Businesses impacted by this request include:

Child Care Centers

Senior Centers

Gyms

Bars

Hair salons

Casinos

Theaters

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations are not part of the recommendations to close.