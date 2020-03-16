Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is also making changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports that they will move to no cash collection at tolls beginning tonight, Monday, at 8 p.m.
#BREAKING: PA Turnpike to stop hand-to-hand transfer of toll $ from customers, effective at 8PM tonight. Instead, it will use the “toll by plate” system. More details coming very soon from @PA_Turnpike. Stay tuned @KDKA pic.twitter.com/a8uoUUUWcO
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 16, 2020
They also plan to stop interacting with customers and will instead do a “toll by plate” system.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
