BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 76 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Pennsylvania Turnpike


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is also making changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports that they will move to no cash collection at tolls beginning tonight, Monday, at 8 p.m.

They also plan to stop interacting with customers and will instead do a “toll by plate” system.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments