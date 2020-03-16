Comments
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Jefferson Hills Police officer and a suspect were injured during a chase Sunday night.
Police say that the officer attempted to pull over a wanted man on Route 51.
The vehicle sped away and drove to a Sheetz parking lot in Pleasant Hills.
It was there where the vehicle then got stuck in some mud on a backroad.
The suspect fled the vehicle and the officer gave chase on foot.
Both men fell into some thorny bushes and were taken to an area hospital.
The suspect was released from the hospital and arrested on several charges.
