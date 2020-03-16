Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The public NFL draft in Las Vegas has been canceled due to coronavirus.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL is modifying its plans for the NFL draft amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Update on the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/zeibQdPgWu
— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020
The NFL says the clubs’ selection of players will proceed as scheduled from April 23 to 25. However, the public draft events in Las Vegas next month won’t take place.
