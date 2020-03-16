Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio leaders recommend delaying in-person voting in Tuesday primary election until June as coronavirus precaution.
It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020
