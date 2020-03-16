PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is closing license centers, expanding expiration dates and suspending construction in response to coronavirus.
All driver license centers and photo license centers will close for two weeks, starting at the end of Monday’s business day, PennDOT announced.
“Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended,” PennDOT says in a news release.
For more information about extended expiration dates, click here.
Maintenance offices are also shutting down, and construction projects have been halted.
“However PennDOT crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed,” says PennDOT.
The decision comes the same day Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all nonessential government offices and businesses to close.
