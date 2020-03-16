



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is closing all of its offices temporarily in response to coronavirus.

In a press release, the commission announced Monday it’s closing all offices to the public for at least two weeks.

They say the Harrisburg headquarters and regional offices will be shut down during this time and purchases made won’t be filled until the offices reopen.

March 30 is the earliest the commission said it would reopen.

“The Board of Game Commissioners meeting to be held April 6 and 7 at the Harrisburg headquarters, 2001 Elmerton Ave., remains scheduled at this time,” said a press release.

“However, the Game Commission is exploring alternative methods for holding the meeting should offices remain closed for an extended period. Any changes or updates will be announced by future news releases.”

The Game Commission’s decision comes the same day Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all nonessential government offices and businesses to close.