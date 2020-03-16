



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the state will close indefinitely in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

The Liquor Control Board says it will also stop online sales at 5 p.m. Monday.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a news release.

“But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that all non-essential businesses will close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Tuesday night, the stores will be closed indefinitely as a part of the state’s effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The PLCB ended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars, and other group events at all stores across the state earlier this week.