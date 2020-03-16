



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A local woman is providing emergency supplies to low-income single mothers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

KDKA met Ray Nell Jones on Monday outside a North Braddock housing project. She was making the last of dozen-plus stops.

Considered the voice of single moms, Jones is CEO and founder of The Alignment Chapter.

She says after coronavirus precautions closed nearly everything, moms already struggling were scared.

“There was not any water on the shelf and I was like, ‘OK, what do I do now?'” one mother said.

Without water, there could be no baby formula for her 2-week-old son.

The single mom welcomed KDKA into her apartment but asked not to be on camera.

She says now more than ever, the desperation feels overwhelming and without Jones, there was no help for her and her three children.

“No one is offering daycare. How are they going to go to work?” Jones said.

And with many people losing income due to businesses closing, it’s a hardship so many can’t afford.

“They have $10 left. It’s $5 dollars to catch the bus. They get to the store, shelves are empty, now what?” Jones said.

Jones was once a struggling mom. She began extreme couponing to support her family.

She now delivers same-day supplies and hope.

The Alignment Chapter started a year ago and is in five states.

It helps over a thousand single moms in need.

