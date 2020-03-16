



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Westmoreland County has not identified any cases of coronavirus, but officials are still taking steps to keep people safe.

County leaders say they are as ready as they can be, given the situation. Business owners say they have to adapt or face ruin.

“We’re looking at central operations and who has to come to work,” said Sean Kertes, Westmoreland County commissioners chairman.

County representatives also met with Excella Health officials on Monday and more tests for the virus are on the way.

“Excella Health says they have tests available. I don’t know the exact number,” Kertes said.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf asked all non-essential businesses to shut down for at least two weeks or adapt their way of doing things.

Business owners say closing down is not a viable option.

“I may be able to modify my business somewhat,” said Allan Lydic of Greensburg News Stand. “Maybe do a delivery service if necessary. But I can’t see myself shutting down.

The special election for the House seat in the 58th District is still scheduled for Tuesday.