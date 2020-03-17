BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, At Least 77 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is urging everyone to put off their dentist appointments.

The Health Department says if it’s not an emergency, reschedule your appointment to a later date.

This follows guidelines issued today by the American Dental Association.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Health Department said they have one new confirmed case of coronavirus and three additional presumptive cases. That brings the total number of cases in Allegheny County to 10, seven of them confirmed.

