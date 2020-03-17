HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Amtrak says it is suspending its Keystone Service starting Wednesday, and all Pennsylvanian trains on Thursday.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is working on a plan to open public testing sites for the new coronavirus.
A department spokesman said Tuesday that the agency is in the process of organizing public testing sites and will announce locations, times and dates.
Meanwhile, the state’s health systems and hospitals are working to operate their own sample-taking sites and set up testing laboratories.
Lehigh Valley Health Network expects that its lab will go live with testing in the next couple of days.
