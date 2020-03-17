Comments
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources say it’s only reporting tests processed through its state public health lab. Labs can report positive cases to the state.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia has become the last state to report a positive case of coronavirus.
West Virginia officials announced the first positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
A total of 122 people have tested negative, and there are 14 tests pending.
