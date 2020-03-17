Comments
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s an active gas leak in Robinson Township after a contractor struck a gas line.
On Twitter, Allegheny County says a contractor hit a gas line on the 2200 block of McKees Rocks Road, creating a leak.
Robinson: Utility emergency – 2200 block McKees Rocks Road; contractor has struck a gas line resulting in an active leak. Utility on scene. McKees Rocks Road from Moon Run Road to Steubenville Pike is shut down.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 17, 2020
McKees Rocks Road from Moon Run Road to Steubenville Pike is shut down while the county says crews are on the scene.
