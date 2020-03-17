BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, At Least 77 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s an active gas leak in Robinson Township after a contractor struck a gas line.

On Twitter, Allegheny County says a contractor hit a gas line on the 2200 block of McKees Rocks Road, creating a leak.

McKees Rocks Road from Moon Run Road to Steubenville Pike is shut down while the county says crews are on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

