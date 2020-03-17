HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania National Guard has been called to duty.
Over 50 guardsmen have been called to help as passengers return to Pennsylvania from a cruise ship.
Thirty-eight Pennsylvania residents have been quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia since they left a Grand Princess cruise ship.
The group flew into Harrisburg Tuesday and national guardsmen drove them to their various homes across the state.
Officials say they don’t have any symptoms but will remain in isolation until they can be tested.
“One of the most important National Guard missions is to support our own communities,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, in a press release.
“Assisting and serving our fellow neighbors is a very personal effort as this is where we live. We are all in this together.”
