



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many stores have decided to close their doors based on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and now a Pittsburgh-based one has made the decision to do the same.

In a message posted to their website, American Eagle says they have now decided to “close all of our retail store locations in the U.S. temporarily.”

While they have been reducing hours and closing locations where local health authorities have advised them to up until this point, they say this decision to close all stores is based upon the most recent government recommendations.

American Eagle officials say they plan right now to reopen on March 27, but that decision will continually be re-evaluated.

In addition, they say any employee who feels sick or is experiencing symptoms can take time off. The company is also working to “remove financial barriers for all of our people so that they can receive diagnostic testing or medical care when needed.

In their statement, they say:

“As we continue to assess the rapidly evolving situation, we will keep you informed of any changes to our operations. When we do re-open we will make sure we do so with our people in mind; we have sought expert medical guidance, purchased the best available cleaning and preventative medical supplies, and implemented appropriate protocols so that no matter when or where our people live and shop, we can help ensure they do so safely. Until then, please stay connected through our social channels — we would love to hear from you.”

