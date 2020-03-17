



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the day when our average high is at 50 degrees!

Also, today is the day that daytime is greater than nighttime as well. Congratulations — we’ve made it.

There is still some rain out there as we are starting off our day with most of the rain falling along and just south of Interstate 70 at this time.

It is tracking to the southeast.

We will still maintain a low rain chance with drizzle through noon.

The rest of the day will be dry.

High temperatures yesterday only hit 47 degrees and it appears that we should be warmer than that today.

I am forecasting a high of 51 degrees with the sun breaking free from clouds after 4:00 p.m.

We will likely see the high reached around 6:00 p.m, so a little later than normal.

The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday afternoon.

A fast moving cluster of rain and storms will push through the area.

Localized flooding could be possible as the system quickly dumps between one to one and one-half inch of rain across the area.

Frequent lightning should be expected with storms and we could even see the back edge bring gusty winds.

We will also have another system that will move in Thursday night and stick around for a big chunk of Friday.

The weekend is looking dry.

