Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly restructured the contract of Joe Haden.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Steelers did so Monday night.

In addition to the restructuring of Haden’s contract, the Steelers also applied the franchise tag to linebacker Bud Dupree on Monday.

