PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly restructured the contract of Joe Haden.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Steelers did so Monday night.
The Steelers restructured the contract of CB Joe Haden, guaranteeing him his salary in order to create cap space, per source. Money management in Pittsburgh.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2020
In addition to the restructuring of Haden’s contract, the Steelers also applied the franchise tag to linebacker Bud Dupree on Monday.
