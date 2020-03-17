Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police have announced changes to the way they are operating amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.
The department announced those changes Tuesday morning.
The changes include the following:
- Emergency calls where a person’s safety and property are in immediate danger officers will continue to respond to the scene.
- An officer may handle any incident that is not in progress or considered a violent crime over the phone by gathering information and filing a report.
- Residents are discouraged from coming to the police station. Please call, and we will assist you over the phone.
Police say that while these changes are being made, they are still fully staffed and operational.
Police also say that these changes are being made to protect the health and safety of both the public and their officers.
