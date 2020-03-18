BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Officials Up Total Cases Across State To 96
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With restaurants and bars being required to halt dine-in services amid the coronavirus outbreak, Carnegie Mellon University is doing what they can to help the workers that may be losing out on work.

Carnegie Mellon’s Center for Ethics & Policy have created The Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar, a place where customers can send their favorite waiter, bartender, stylist, and others a tip.

As for those losing work due to the shut down of business, CMU is also giving service workers a chance to put their Venmo and PayPal accounts on the virtual tip jar.

For more information or to give a service work a tip, visit Carnegie Mellon’s website.

