PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With restaurants and bars being required to halt dine-in services amid the coronavirus outbreak, Carnegie Mellon University is doing what they can to help the workers that may be losing out on work.
Many service industry workers rely heavily on tips.
The Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar — hosted by @CMU_CEP — is a place where you can help support our local service industry staffers out of work due to the #COVID19 pandemic.https://t.co/eipcaJ8JXN#TartanProud #PittsburghStrong pic.twitter.com/lnV1IeHHif
— Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) March 18, 2020
Carnegie Mellon’s Center for Ethics & Policy have created The Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar, a place where customers can send their favorite waiter, bartender, stylist, and others a tip.
As for those losing work due to the shut down of business, CMU is also giving service workers a chance to put their Venmo and PayPal accounts on the virtual tip jar.
For more information or to give a service work a tip, visit Carnegie Mellon’s website.
