PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh is asking the clergy and congregations to suspend public worship through Holy Week and Easter Sunday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter, Bishop Dorsey McConnell says suspending these services will serve as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The letter goes on to say, in part:

“During this time, I am also asking the clergy to continue, if feasible, the celebration of Sunday Eucharist or Morning Prayer in their parishes, and with no more than three other selected individuals in attendance. I hope these can be live-streamed whenever possible. I will preside at the small assembly at Saint Barnabas on March 22 and at Saint Stephen’s, Wilkinsburg, on March 29, joining them in prayer for their congregations and neighborhoods, as well as for all of you.

I know that this past Sunday many congregations maintained effective social distancing and observed other best practices around hygiene. I dearly wish we could continue to gather with little risk in this way. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases increases exponentially — and it will — so will the number of people who are carrying the virus without immediate symptoms. Each contact, before coming to a service, and after going home, poses additional risk. Under these conditions, there is simply no “safe” number for a public gathering.”