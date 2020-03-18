STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn State is extending remote courses for the rest of the spring semester due to coronavirus.

In a news release, the university says classes and exams will be administered remotely.

The university also says it’s postponing commencement ceremonies while it “explores options for celebrating the achievements of our students.”

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron in a news release.

“However, as the world works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, these decisions must be made with public health at the forefront along with the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff, their families, and our local communities.”

There will be a schedule soon released for students to come back to campus and move out of the dorms.