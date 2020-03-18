PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is implementing a social distancing policy on all of its vehicles effective immediately.
The Port Authority announced the temporary measure on Wednesday to “help ensure customer and employee safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.”
Signs will be posted on all vehicles in order to remind customers of the policy, which is to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other and the operator.
A portion of the Port Authority’s release can be found below.
“To help facilitate this policy, the priority seating areas will be kept in the upright position unless needed by a senior or an individual with physical disabilities or mobility limitations.
“This temporary policy will be in effect until Pennsylvania and Allegheny County lift their states of emergency.
“Port Authority continues to encourage customers use common sense hygiene practices to limit the spread of germs and illness, like washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after riding the bus or light rail vehicle; changing your seat if you notice someone near you who appears to be sick; sitting down if possible so you can avoid holding on to poles and straps; and staying home if you are sick.”
