PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is implementing a social distancing policy on all of its vehicles effective immediately.

The Port Authority announced the temporary measure on Wednesday to “help ensure customer and employee safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

Signs will be posted on all vehicles in order to remind customers of the policy, which is to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other and the operator.

A portion of the Port Authority’s release can be found below.