PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is implementing new restrictions amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Visitors are no longer allowed at state-run hospitals, care centers and youth centers or camps.
There are certain exceptions for medical or legal reasons.
Any visitor given permission will be given a health screening when they arrive.
This affects a number of facilities around the Commonwealth.
Pennsylvania’s four state centers include:
- Ebensburg Center in Cambria County
- Polk Center in Venango County
- Selinsgrove Center in Snyder County
- White Haven Center in Luzerne County
Pennsylvania’s six state hospitals include:
- Clarks Summit State Hospital in Lackawanna County
- Danville State Hospital in Montour County
- Norristown State Hospital in Montgomery County
- Torrance State Hospital in Westmoreland County
- Warren State Hospital in Warren County
- Wernersville State Hospital in Berks County
The restrictions also apply to South Mountain Restoration Center, a long-term care facility operated by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Pennsylvania’s youth development centers include:
- South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit in Franklin County
- North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Montour County
- Loysville Youth Development Center in Perry County
Pennsylania’s two youth forestry camps include:
- Hickory Run State Park in Luzerne County
- Trough Creek State Park in Huntingdon County
For more information, visit the department’s website here.
