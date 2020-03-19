BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 185 Cases Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is implementing new restrictions amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Visitors are no longer allowed at state-run hospitals, care centers and youth centers or camps.

There are certain exceptions for medical or legal reasons.

Any visitor given permission will be given a health screening when they arrive.

This affects a number of facilities around the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s four state centers include:

  • Ebensburg Center in Cambria County
  • Polk Center in Venango County
  • Selinsgrove Center in Snyder County
  • White Haven Center in Luzerne County

Pennsylvania’s six state hospitals include:

  • Clarks Summit State Hospital in Lackawanna County
  • Danville State Hospital in Montour County
  • Norristown State Hospital in Montgomery County
  • Torrance State Hospital in Westmoreland County
  • Warren State Hospital in Warren County
  • Wernersville State Hospital in Berks County

The restrictions also apply to South Mountain Restoration Center, a long-term care facility operated by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Pennsylvania’s youth development centers include:

  • South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit in Franklin County
  • North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Montour County
  • Loysville Youth Development Center in Perry County

Pennsylania’s two youth forestry camps include:

  • Hickory Run State Park in Luzerne County
  • Trough Creek State Park in Huntingdon County

For more information, visit the department’s website here.

