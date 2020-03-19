BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 185 Cases Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney and state Attorney General are forming a joint task force to prevent fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will target scams preying on people concerned about the virus.

You can report a scam by calling or emailing the task force.

Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force’s email: usapaw.covid19@usdoj.gov

Pennsylvania Attorney General’s price gouging email address: pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov

Phone: 1-888-C19-WDPA or 1-888-219-9372

