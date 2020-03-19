



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Finding a coronavirus test these days can be hard.

But do you even need one?

UPMC has a telemedicine resource to help you.

You download an app called “Anywhere Care.”

“You are able to see the providers who are online, waiting to take care of you. We have nurse practitioners, physicians, and physician assistants that are staffing this. We are staffed 24 hours a day,” says Dr. Seema Ekbote.

The number of patients using telemedicine went from a few a week to 375 a day.

The Pittsburgh-based providers use CDC guidelines to determine if you need a test.

Those with no symptoms won’t be tested, and those with severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing, will be sent to the ER with precautions in place.

But for those with fever and cough?

“We are then evaluating to determine if testing is appropriate based on their exposure history, whether they’re a health care worker, or whether they’ve been living in a congregate living situation,” Ekbote said.

Because of the limited number of tests, the Wolf Infection Prevention Center — part of UPMC’s quality control — then gets in touch with the patient to arrange testing.

Does Dr. Ekbote worry that telemedicine providers might miss someone who maybe should be tested?

“They’re following the protocols extremely strictly. If anything were to fall through the cracks, it would be an issue with the guidelines.”

One more thing you need to think about if you go for a test — the reason you went for the test is that you think you might be infected.

Therefore, after the test, while you’re waiting for results, stay at home.