



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today starts with significantly warmer weather than yesterday, with temperatures in the mid-50s. Yesterday morning, Pittsburgh was falling into the 20s so this is a huge difference.

For the highs today, it should hit the mid-to-upper-60s with a slight chance of even seeing 70 degrees.

If there was a chance to reach the 70s today, it’s definitely in the cards for Friday. The high on Friday will be right at 70 degrees.

The downside is there will be rain showers both today and tomorrow.

Most of the rain will begin around 6:00 p.m. tonight and carry through Friday morning. This could also bring a strong storm with gusty winds.

The brief warmup ends on Friday afternoon as a cold front will slide through and Saturday’s temperature will be in the 40s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in 50s and the weekend is expected to be dry.

