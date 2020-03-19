PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle will offer special hours for senior citizens and other at-risk people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced that it will open one hour early on select days at all Giant Eagle and Market District stores for customers who are 60 years and older, differently-able or immune-compromised.

The new program beings March 23 and runs Monday-Wednesday, with stores opening at 6 a.m.

