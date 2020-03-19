PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle will offer special hours for senior citizens and other at-risk people amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company announced that it will open one hour early on select days at all Giant Eagle and Market District stores for customers who are 60 years and older, differently-able or immune-compromised.
The new program beings March 23 and runs Monday-Wednesday, with stores opening at 6 a.m.
Read the full Giant Eagle press release below.
Giant Eagle, Inc. has announced it will open one hour early on select days at all Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets to customers who are age 60 and older, differently abled or immune-compromised.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the food retailer will open its doors at 6 a.m., Monday through Wednesday, to provide a comfortable shopping opportunity for these vulnerable customer groups. While store Team Members will not be checking IDs for age confirmation, the company requests that other customers respect this dedicated hour.
There will be staff available to help those who need special accommodations. After the first hour, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will return to current operating hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We continue to be amazed by the commitment of our Team Members, who have again stepped up to make sure that the most vulnerable members of our communities have an opportunity to comfortably shop in our stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “We ask that all customers help us by respecting these hours for the health and well-being of our community during this time.”
You must log in to post a comment.