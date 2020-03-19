BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 185 Cases Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he is self-quarantining after at least two colleagues from a conference tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday night on Twitter.

Peduto says he is not experiencing any symptoms and being cautious.

“Was notified that at least 2 colleagues at DC conference last week, have been confirmed w/COVID-19 virus. I feel great, no symptoms, but will follow 14 day rule,” Peduto said on Twitter.

The mayor says he will work remotely.

