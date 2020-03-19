PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he is self-quarantining after at least two colleagues from a conference tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday night on Twitter.

Peduto says he is not experiencing any symptoms and being cautious.

“Was notified that at least 2 colleagues at DC conference last week, have been confirmed w/COVID-19 virus. I feel great, no symptoms, but will follow 14 day rule,” Peduto said on Twitter.

The mayor says he will work remotely.

Hi Pittsburgh. A “Dining Room Chat” to thank you, our first responders, critical workers & medical professionals. Was notified that at least 2 colleagues at DC conference last week, have been confirmed w/COVID-19 virus. I feel great, no symptoms, but will follow 14 day rule. https://t.co/rqB7MC3jtg — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 20, 2020

A message from Mayor @billpeduto to the people of #Pittsburgh. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qNBfkVUBJD — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) March 20, 2020

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.