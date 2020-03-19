BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 185 Cases Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is going to reopen all its service plazas tomorrow.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced it will reopen all 17 of its service plazas on Friday, starting at 7 a.m.

Restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours, the commission says. The outdoor porta-potties will remain in place for about one week.

There will be limited food options at the service plazas, with food available at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for take-out only.

