PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo shared an adorable video of its clouded leopard cubs getting their 16-week exams.

Lynn and Gale are growing up fast! The zoo’s Head Veterinarian, Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, and the head vet technician Libby, gave the little cuties their check-ups.

The vet says they’ve still got a lot of room to grow, with their paws much bigger than the rest of their bodies. In the video, Gale seems a lot more interested in snuggling than getting a check-up.

The twin clouded leopard cubs, both boys, were born at the zoo back on Nov. 27.

(Source: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

The zoo says it’s closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but their animals are still getting the care they need.

