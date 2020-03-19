Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo shared an adorable video of its clouded leopard cubs getting their 16-week exams.
Lynn and Gale are growing up fast! The zoo’s Head Veterinarian, Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, and the head vet technician Libby, gave the little cuties their check-ups.
The vet says they’ve still got a lot of room to grow, with their paws much bigger than the rest of their bodies. In the video, Gale seems a lot more interested in snuggling than getting a check-up.
The twin clouded leopard cubs, both boys, were born at the zoo back on Nov. 27.
The zoo says it’s closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but their animals are still getting the care they need.
