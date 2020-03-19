BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Statewide Tops 130 And First Death Reported
By Amy Wadas
AVALON (KDKA) – A crash has shut down a portion of Route 65 in Avalon.

According to KDKA’s Amy Wadas, the portion of Route 65 between Elizabeth Avenue and Locust Street is shut down due to a car on its side and next to a house.

According to the Avalon Assistant Fire Chief, an SUV was traveling south when it hit the curb, sheered a telephone pole, and landed on its side against a vacant home.

It has been since towed away and the driver was not hurt.

Duquesne Light is now on the scene to evaluate what to do with the telphone phone before Route 65 is fully reopened to traffic.

