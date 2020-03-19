



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the second time in a week, Walmart has announced a change in their hours around the country in order to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Hours will be 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. giving their employees a chance to clean and sanitize as well as keep shelves stocked.

Another change that will begin on March 24 is every Tuesday starting an hour before the store’s opening, shoppers age 60 and older will have the opportunity to have the store to themselves.

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours,” Walmart said on their website.

Walmart has also decided to temporarily close their auto care centers so those employees can be used in the efforts to keep the stores clean and shelves stocked.

For a full list of changes and hours, head to Walmart’s website.