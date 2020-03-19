PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The loans are for Pennsylvania small businesses suffering substantial economic injury, the administration says.
“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a release.
The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses, and the interest rate for private non-profit organizations is 2.75 percent.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 21.
Click here to apply online.
Or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
