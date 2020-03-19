Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vikas Jain will spend one month in jail, nine months on house arrest, and serve three years of supervised release for illegal removal of asbestos.
The real estate developer was sentenced on Wednesday.
He was convicted of illegally removing asbestos from the old Westinghouse Complex in Churchill.
According to prosecutors, he knew that tiles and other materials at the complex contained asbestos but hire workers to remove and improperly dispose of it.
