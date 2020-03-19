



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting on Friday, the Warren Bar and Burrow and Penn Cove Eatery are going to be offering 100 free meals per day to local restaurant workers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In partnership with local chefs and major liquor companies, anyone with proof of bar or restaurant employment can get a take-out meal at the Warren Bar and Burrow between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for two weeks.

They have also said the offer could extend past two weeks if closures continue.

“We need to look out for our community who are among the hardest hit by these forced closures,” said Warren Bar and Burrow owner Spencer Warren. “The majority of restaurant employees are not salaried. The people who serve you when you go out and eat are among the most vulnerable to the sudden closures.”

During their donation period, the Warren Bar and Burrow is implementing a “one-in-one-out” policy to limit exposure.

Chefs from other local restaurants will be helping Warren with their objective of feeding those in the service industry.

“It is nice to know that our community is coming together in support during this and the food wer are going to eat is a lot better than the Kraft Mac and Cheese I could get from the grocery,” said Dominic Caputo of Meat & Potatoes.

The Warren Bar & Burrow, located next to the Benedum Center in the Cultural District, is accepting donations of food and money.

