



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus concerns at the Allegheny County Jail have led to hundreds of inmates getting released.

More than 200 inmates, like Monir Hall, walked out of the jail on Friday.

“Just happy to have my safety and my health,” Hall said.

Fear that the jail would become a giant Petri dish for the virus has moved the court system to release mostly non-violent inmates or those with health problems.

Probation violator Thomas Miller fits both categories.

“I have respiratory issues so I’m one of the ones likely to be affected,” Miller said.

The release still leaves about 800 more incarcerated, and County Controller Chelsa Wagner and some social justice groups are calling for their release.

But thus far, the court system and judges are reviewing each on a case-by-case basis.

But like many of us, the released inmates now have nowhere to go.

“I was going back to work but … now I’m going home to quarantine. My last trip out,” Miller said.