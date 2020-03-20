Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Central Outreach Wellness Center is offering drive-through coronavirus testing starting on Monday in the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium parking lot.
Everyone is asked to bring a photo ID and your insurance card when you arrive at the main parking lot.
Central Outreach Wellness Center says it will not turn anyone away who does not have insurance.
They say you also don’t need a referral or prescription to receive testing.
Those will coronavirus symptoms are asked to stay home.
For more information, call 412-515-0000.
