



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stormy conditions are possible for the area this afternoon.

This morning’s rain showers will roll through and places north of I-70 will see most of that rain.

To the places south of I-70, it will be mainly warm and dry for most of the morning.

Everyone will see a brief round of rain and possible storms in the afternoon.

If the storms are severe, they would happen just before a cold front moves in this afternoon, which will bring cooler weather for the weekend.

Friday’s high temperature will be around 70 but the cold front will drop weekend high temperatures to the mid-40s on Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday.

The weekend, while cooler will be dry.

