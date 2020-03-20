PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An egg in the Hays bald eagle nest is hatching!
Right now, there are two confirmed eggs in the nest, and it appears a hatchling is trying to make its way into the world.
One of the eggs appears to have a visible pip in it, meaning the baby eagle is trying to get out.
The Audubon Society confirmed the pip happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The Audubon Society says the first egg of the year was laid on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m., and the second egg was laid three days later at 6:30 p.m.
Last year, an eagle in the nest laid three eggs. Two of those hatched and fledged the nest.
You can watch a live stream of the eagle nest online here.
