PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A family’s home was destroyed after a driver of an SUV crashed through the front of their house in Penn Hills.

According to fire officials, the crash happened Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road at around 4 p.m.

The driver, who police described as a young woman, removed herself from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The house, on the other hand, was a total loss.

The SUV knocked out the staircase, which leads to the bedrooms of the home.

The support beams that held up the front of the house were knocked out during the wreck.

The homeowners told KDKA they were not home during the incident, though their dogs were.

Fire crews recovered the dogs from the basement unharmed.

The family is being helped by the Red Cross.