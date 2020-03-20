FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is another business closing due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
The announcement was made on the resort’s Instagram page.
“To keep our loyal guests, team of associates and community safe, we have decided to temporarily close hotel accommodations, dining, spa and recreational activities until further notice,” the post said.
Nemacolin said they are doing everything they can to help their employees during the closure and will post updates to their website.
