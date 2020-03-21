



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite restaurants being closed for dine-in services and hurting for business, many are doing their part to help those in need.

Pizza Parma on Liberty Avenue is in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, they called upon Pittsburgh’s finest when they were needed

“They’ve helped my shop many times before. Downtown can be a little fun at times, so we like to pay it back, forward,” said Christopher Brown, the manager of Pizza Parma.

There aren’t many customers now to feed, but all the cleaning, safety precautions and food aren’t going to waste.

Even while they’re hurting, Brown says it’s the first responders that need them now.

So it’s free pizza. Any size and any kind for all on-duty police officers, firefighters, and EMS.

“They know how we feel. We like to make sure they always know that. I want to thank them again,” Brown told KDKA.

Even for sprawling Oakmont Bakery, going from sweets to making sandwiches was a tall order.

Owner Marc Serrao didn’t think it could be done.

“It’s almost a leap of faith to be able to do this, 10,000 sandwiches,” said Serrao. “My son, Tony, was there and he said, ‘Dad, we can do this,’” Serrao told KDKA.

Many other Pittsburgh-area businesses shared the enthusiasm to help.

Knowing tens of thousands of children are out of school and without lunch, the Chaffin Luhana Foundation, along with Oakmont Bakery, launched 10,000 free sandwiches.

“The only requirement is if you need a little bit of help right now, come and get a sandwich,” Serrao said.

Turner Dairy Farm is donating 20,000 bottles of milk, and UTZ Chips is donating 10,000 bags of snacks.

Also stepping in is 412 Food Rescue, which is driving 2,000 sandwiches to kids in Pittsburgh.