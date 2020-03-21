Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a much cooler start than yesterday with temperatures at or below freezing.
Clouds will decrease today with highs slightly below average in the low to mid 40’s.
A sunny and seasonable day is in the cards for tomorrow with highs in the low 50’s.
By overnight Sunday and early Monday, rain will move in and areas in the ridges could see a mix.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.