PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting on Monday, Giant Eagle will be opening one hour early on select days for customers over the age of 60, differently-abled, or the immunocompromised.
Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, their doors will open for those groups.
While they aren’t checking IDs or age confirmation, they asking customers to respect that hour of shopping.
“We continue to be amazed by the commitment of our team members who have again stepped up to make sure that the most vulnerable members of our communities have an opportunity to comfortably stop in our stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan.
During the hour they are open to a vulnerable population, team members will on-hand to assist shoppers with special accommodations.
